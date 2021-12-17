Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €114.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($57.87) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.29 ($105.94).

ETR:HFG opened at €68.08 ($76.49) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.68.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

