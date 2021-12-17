Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several brokerages have commented on JAMF. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 134,216 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $4,631,794.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,604 shares of company stock worth $6,762,686.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jamf by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Kopp Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 88.4% in the third quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 552,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after acquiring an additional 259,450 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $7,496,000.

JAMF traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,467 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

