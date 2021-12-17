James G. Petcoff Purchases 6,300 Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) CEO James G. Petcoff purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $14,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conifer in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Conifer by 107.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conifer during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

