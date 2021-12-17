Jade Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $166,838.00 (JADE)

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Jade Currency has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $166,838.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jade Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jade Currency Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com

Jade Currency Coin Trading

