Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $201,000 in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 99,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of SRRA opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $335.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

