Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,024 shares of company stock worth $39,115,145. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $190.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.12. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.