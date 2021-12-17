Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $40.31 and last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 3692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Specifically, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.89.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

