Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

JBL opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Jabil has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $813,278.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 108,653 shares of company stock worth $6,858,234. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

