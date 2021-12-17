J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

