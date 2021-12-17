J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems comprises 1.8% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned 0.32% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $14,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Amundi purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,263,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,445.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 775,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,587,000 after buying an additional 725,142 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 686.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 723,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after buying an additional 631,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 32.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after buying an additional 536,855 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,029,000 after buying an additional 522,641 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.91.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

