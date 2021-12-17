J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $926.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.98, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,027.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $807.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

