iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.06 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.