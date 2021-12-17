iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $466.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

