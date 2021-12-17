iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $258.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $205.71 and a twelve month high of $265.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

