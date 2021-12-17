iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,427. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

