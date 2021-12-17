iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SDG opened at $90.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $88.38 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

