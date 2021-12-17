iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 35.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,595,000 after acquiring an additional 154,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.12. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $110.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

