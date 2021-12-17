iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.09. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.15 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

