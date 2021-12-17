iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

