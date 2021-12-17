iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

