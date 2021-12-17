iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:IBTD opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

