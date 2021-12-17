iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTD opened at $25.51 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62.

