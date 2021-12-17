iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,621 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 115.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,333,000.

GNMA stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $51.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

