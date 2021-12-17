iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the November 15th total of 403,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,972,000 after buying an additional 346,886 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,445,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after buying an additional 72,883 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,022 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 887,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,751,000 after purchasing an additional 373,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 706,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,523,000 after purchasing an additional 76,686 shares in the last quarter.

