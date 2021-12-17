iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.423 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

BGRN stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.93 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14.

