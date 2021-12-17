iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,490,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,672,000 after purchasing an additional 839,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 595,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 507,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.18 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

