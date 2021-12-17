iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $105.58 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $108.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

