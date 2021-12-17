iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,488. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.