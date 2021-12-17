iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Lowered by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,797 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after acquiring an additional 159,572 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after acquiring an additional 127,442 shares during the period.

HDV stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.26.

