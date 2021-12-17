iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 73.4% during the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 47,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.23 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.45.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

