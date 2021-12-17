iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.64. 18,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,858. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.47 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

