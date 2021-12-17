Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM opened at $50.70 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.