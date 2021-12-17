IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 3,500 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $154,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IRMD stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $549.71 million, a P/E ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

