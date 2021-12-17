iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.45

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 71847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQ. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 18.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

