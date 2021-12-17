Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $117.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

NYSE CSR opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $111.73.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

