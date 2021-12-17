Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,968 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 28,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAB opened at $33.16 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

