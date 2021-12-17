Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF comprises 2.0% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBD opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $41.26.

