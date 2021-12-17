Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.