Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stock Holdings Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

