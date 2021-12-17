Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $633.96 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.69 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.95. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.