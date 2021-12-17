Intrua Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 60.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 426.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.