Intrua Financial LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.99 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.47.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

