Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 5,132 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 27.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 11.1% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $68.88.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

