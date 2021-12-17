Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 2,647 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $205,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 42,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $92.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33. The company has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

