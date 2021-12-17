Intrua Financial LLC Makes New $911,000 Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in PPL by 6.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth $210,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in PPL by 252.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 52,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

