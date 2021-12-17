Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,765 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $269,000.

FCG stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

