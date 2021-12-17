International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 468 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

HD opened at $399.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

