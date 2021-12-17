International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AINV. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 238,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,377,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,454,000 after buying an additional 109,384 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 29.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 39,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $12.81 on Friday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $824.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

