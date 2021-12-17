International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD opened at $21.05 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.