International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,124 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 36,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.